The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS

Columbus Blue Jackets' Injury Report - Week 6

Captain Boone Jenner joins Erik Gudbranson on the injured list. Discover the latest on the Blue Jackets' lineup changes and man games lost.

Welcome back to another edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets injury report.

Over the last week, there hasn't been a ton of change to their injury report. Obviously, defensemen Erik Gudbranson is still out of the lineup as he is dealing with what many suspect to be a hip injury. At this time, there is no real timeline for his return.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Blue Jackets battled Canadiens in a thrilling shootout victory. Hear from players and coaches after snapping their losing streak.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were back in action last night against the Montreal Canadiens. They came into the game having dropped the game against the New York Rangers on Saturday in a shootout.

As they looked to get back to their winning ways, things went the distances into a shootout, yet again. The Blue Jackets managed to come out on top against the Canadiens, 4-3. Not only was this a big two points, it also can be a start of another winning streak for the club.

Zach Werenski Makes Blue Jackets History; Closes In On Cam Atkinson

Another night, another Zach Werenski milestone.

With Zach Werenski's goal against the Winnipeg Jets last night, he hit the 400-point mark in his NHL career. Luckily for the Jackets and his fans, they've all come with Columbus. Werenski now has 119 goals and 281 assists for 400 points. He's done it in just 587 games.

He's the first defenseman to hit the 400-point mark, and no other defenseman in CBJ history even comes close. In terms of active players, Ivan Provorov has 71 points. Werenski's points record for defenseman may take decades to break.

Marchenko’s Dominating Point Streak Ends At 12 Games

Kirill Marchenko's elite 12-game point streak ends, but his 15-point explosion signals a dominant new level for the Blue Jackets forward.

Over Marchenko's 12 game point steak, he scored 15 points, 11 assists and three goals. Which caught the attention of his teammates and coaches. With many of them saying to the media that he has reached an entirely new level from last season.

Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Prospects Are Doing

The Columbus Blue Jackets have stocked the prospect cupboard over the past few drafts. Let's take a look at how the Goaltenders and Defensemen are doing.

Luke Ashton - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2024

NCAA - Cornell University - 6 Games - Stats 0-2-2

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - Head and shoulders taller than the competition, Ashton separates himself by simply being a massive human being, operating with a 6-foot-5, 229-pound frame. He eats minutes, crushes secondary threats, and consistently leverages his frame to create turnovers.

Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Prospects Are Doing - Part Two

The Columbus Blue Jackets have stocked the prospect cupboard over the past few drafts. Let's take a look at how the Forwards are doing.

From THN's Archive: Jackets Lose Special Owner

If It Wasn’t for John H. Mcconnell, the NHL Would Not Be in Columbus

Blue Jacket Recall Brendan Gaunce; Send Del Bel Belluz Back To Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that they have recalled Cleveland Monsters Captain Brendan Gaunce. They have also loaned Luca Del Bel Belluz back to the Monsters in a corresponding move.

From THN's Archive: The Bobrovsky Boondoggle

Just when the Blue Jackets have turned the corner as a franchise, they face a monumental decision on their Vezina-grade goalie

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers

Blue Jackets' winning streak ends in shootout loss. Hear player and coach reactions as they battle to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were back in action last night against their Metro Division opponent the New York Rangers.

The Blue Jackets came into this game as winners of their last two against the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers. And, we're looking to extend that winning streak to three games. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as they lost 2-1 in a shootout, snapping their winning streak.

Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-17-1-5 all-time, and 11-7-0-2 at home vs. Montréal.

The Jackets are fresh off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, but have earned points in their last four games. Despite the Western Canada trip that left them beaten four straight games, they're still just two points out of a wild card spot and two points out of third in the Metro. They're currently 7th in the Metro with 20 points.

Blue Jackets Blow Third Period Lead, Beat Montréal In A Shootout

The Blue Jackets record is now 10-7-2, with 22 points, and sit in the second Wild Card position.

Zach Werenski(5), Adam Fantilli(6), and Dmitri Voronkov(8) all scored for the Blue Jackets, and Goaltender Jet Greaves played yet another great game in a 4-3 shootout win over the slumping Montréal Canadiens. Greaves stopped 29 of 32 shots.

The Jackets now have earned points in 5 straight games (3-0-2), while the Canadiens have dropped 6 of their last 7.

Columbus Blue Jackets (22 pts) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 18-17-1 all-time, and 9-8-1 on the road vs. Winnipeg.

The Jets are 3-4 since November 1 and are 5-5-0 in their last 10. They're 11-7 on the year and are the only team in the Western Conference without an OT loss. So, they sit 3rd in the Central Division and 6th in the West.

Jets Beat Blue Jackets; Five Game Points Streak Halted

The Blue Jackets are now 10-8-2 on the season.

The Jets were too much for the CBJ on Tuesday night. The Blue Jackets didn't play too terribly; they just couldn't stop many pucks. A quick look at the underlying stats will tell you that Winnipeg was ahead of Columbus in Corsi, Fenwick, and shots. But the Jackets had just as many scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances as the Jets; they just couldn't finish, and the CBJ actually had a higher expected goal share than the Jets did.

Columbus Blue Jackets (22 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 22-20-1 all-time, and 12-9-1 on the road vs. Toronto.

The Maple Leafs come into this game sitting at 9-9-2 with 20 points. They've gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 and are 1-4-1 in their last 6 games. Not exactly what you expect to see out of the Maple Leafs, but then again, this entire season has been wacky around the league. They also currently sit 7th in the Atlantic Division and 15th in the East. I know, mind blown right?

Adam Fantilli Sinks Maple Leafs In OT; Shines In Hometown

The Jackets are now 11-8-2.

Columbus Blue Jackets (24 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 48-52-1-14 all-time, and 21-28-0-7 on the road vs. Detroit.

Blue Jackets Blow 3rd Period Lead As Red Wings Take It In OT

The Blue Jackets are now 11-8-3 after losing to the Red Wings in OT.

Up Next: The Jackets travel to Washington to play the Capitals on Monday night.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.