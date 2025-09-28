The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.

You could make the case that he is the top prospect in the organization, and he has a real shot to make the jump this year. Last season with the Cleveland Monsters, he put up 53 points in 61 games, showing he is more than capable of bringing offense. If he were to stick, he would likely slide into a third- or fourth-line role and give that group some much-needed scoring punch.

Blue Jackets Prospect Eyeing Opening Night Roster Spot

With NHL training camps in full swing, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a big season in front of them. The offseason did not bring a ton of changes, but it still feels like there is room for a few prospects to push for an opening-night spot. And even if they do not make it right away, there is one player in particular fans should be watching closely.

It's preseason, so there weren't many bright spots. Despite the goalies giving up 3 goals, Merzļikins and Greaves didn't play terribly. The first goal Elvis gave up, there was no chance of saving it, as he didn't even see it. The second goal he gave up wasn't his fault either. Greaves flashed his lightning-fast glove more than a few times to make some big saves. The goal he did give up was on an unstoppable snipe by youngster Konsta Helenius to make it 4-0.

Blue Jackets Blanked By Buffalo In Preseason Game #2

The Blue Jackets were held scoreless by Buffalo goalies Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi in the first game of a home-and-home series with the Sabres on Monday night.

They also cut forward Owen Griffin, who will return to the Oshawa Generals for the 2025-26 season. With Oshawa last year, he scored 22 goals and added 29 assists for 51 points in 62 games. He was also impressive in the playoffs, putting up 29 points in 21 games.

Blue Jackets Trim Training Camp Roster By Four Players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced four cuts to their 2025 training camp roster.

Mike Rupp - 2006 - Drafted by the New York Islanders in 1998, and then by the New Jersey Devils in 2000. (re-entry)

The Cleveland, Ohio native played 39 games for the Jackets in 2005-06, scoring four goals and totaling six points, after being traded to Columbus on on October 8, 2005.

Rupp famously played for the Danbury Trashers during the lockout of 04-05 in the UHL. If you haven't watched that documentary on Netflix - DO IT! He retired in 2014.

Nowadays, he can be seen on The NHL Network as an analyst. He was also a broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 8 years.

20 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #20

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 20 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #20.

Konopka spent two seasons with the Crunch from 2006-08, where he helped lead them to the second round of the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs. He served as captain during his time in Syracuse and remains a fan favorite to this day. In 82 games with the Crunch, he recorded 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points while also tallying 264 penalty minutes.

Former Blue Jackets Forward To Be Inducted Into Syracuse Crunch Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zenon Konopka has been named to the Syracuse Crunch Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025.

For Columbus Blue Jackets fans, Episode 2 is the one to watch. It follows Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan through the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Werenski and Monahan were two of Gaudreau’s closest friends, so the episode shows how they navigated the loss while also highlighting how the Blue Jackets’ season unfolded as they narrowly missed the playoffs.

Blue Jackets' Werenski & Monahan Among Stars In FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Yesterday, Prime Video released the trailer for the second season of their FACEOFF: Inside the NHL docuseries.

Liam Foudy - 2020-2024 - Drafted by Columbus in 2018.

Foudy played 90 games as a Jacket in five seasons, scoring 7 goals and totaling 19 points. He also had 35 points in 41 career games for Cleveland.

He was put on waivers on October 21, 2023, and picked up by Nashville. He signed with the New York Islanders for the 24-25 season and is slated to play for AHL Bridgeport this season.

19 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #19

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 19 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #19.

The 19-year-old Elick, who stands at 6-feet-4, was drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft by Don Waddell. He has played three years in Junior but won't be eligible for the AHL until after January. We could see him in a Monster uniform if they make a run in the playoffs.

Blue Jackets Send Charlie Elick Back To Junior Team

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've loaned young prospect Charlie Elick back to the Tri-City Americans of the WHL.

Robert Kron - 2001-2002 - Drafted by Vancouver in 1985.

Played 118 games for the Jackets from 2000 to 2002. He never played another NHL game after Columbus. In March 2001, Kron broke his ankle when he fell over awkwardly after taking a puck to the face. It was truly one of the oddest moments in CBJ history.

Nowadays, Kron is the Director of Amateur Scouting for the Seattle Kraken.

18 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #18

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 18 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #18.

Last year, Greaves set a Cleveland Monsters single-season franchise record for wins while ranking second among AHL goalies in victories (30-12-4), earning his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic. In the post-season, he posted an 8-5 record with a 2.17 goals-against average, .926 save percentage, and one shutout in 13 games to help Cleveland advance to the Eastern Conference final. The Blue Jackets subsequently rewarded Greaves with a two-year extension.

From The Archive: Please Remain Seated

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Steve Maltais - 2001 - Drafted by Washington in 1987.

Maltais played 26 games during the first season of the CBJ's existence and scored three points. Before joining Columbus, he played several years for the IHL's Chicago Wolves, where he captained the team for a total of 10 years. Those years came before, and after his time in Columbus.

He retired in 2005 as the Wolves' all-time leading scorer and has his number retired in Chicago.

17 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #17

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 17 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #17.

Jordan Dumais has been plagued by injuries so far in his young hockey career. After missing the start of last season due to injury, he made his debut and played 21 games for the Cleveland Monsters and totaled 11 points.

Injury Report: Jordan Dumais Expected To Miss Three Weeks

Per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, young forward Jordan Dumais is expected to miss the start of the season.

Per Report: Ivan Fedotov Put On Waivers

Per Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic, goalie Ivan Fedotov was placed on waivers today by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mike Sillinger - 2002-2003 - Drafted by Detroit in 1989.

Sillinger is best known for playing for 12 different NHL teams and being traded nine times. He played 155 games for the CBJ and had 86 points. He retired in 2008 after playing 1089 games for 12 different teams.

Of course, nowadays, he's best known for being the father of Jackets forwards Cole and Owen Sillinger.

16 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #16

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 16 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #16.

Next, they have placed Dysin Mayo, Hunter McKown, Zach Sawchenko, and Owen Sillinger on waivers for the purpose of reassigning to the AHL.

They have also loaned Caleb MacDonald and Guillaume Richard to the Monsters, as well as assigned Roman Ahcan, Riley Bezeau, Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Will MacKinnon, and Ryland Mosley to AHL contracts with Cleveland.

Blue Jackets Announce More Roster Moves

As we enter the second week of preseason, it is now the time where NHL teams make tough decisions on who they are going to cut. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, they just announced more roster moves to their training camp roster.

