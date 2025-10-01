Two Former Monsters Earn PTO's With AHL Teams

Two former Cleveland Monsters have joined AHL teams on PTOs.

Dylan Gambrell, who played 54 games for Cleveland last season, has signed a PTO with the Milwaukee Admirals. He was on a PTO with the Nashville Predators for training camp.

Gambrell played 54 games for Cleveland last season and had 25 points. He's also played in 233 NHL games, none of which were for Columbus.

Another former CBJ and Monster, Scott Harrington, has returned to the AHL and has signed a PTO with the Belleville Senators. He played last season for the Springfield Thunderbirds and had 5 points.

Harrington played 52 games for the Monsters and totaled 7 points. He also played in 185 games for Columbus and had 37 points.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

13 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #13

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 13 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #13.

Mike Babcock Returning To Coaching?

One of the most controversial coaches in hockey might be looking for a comeback.

Blue Jackets' Prospect Accomplishes Memorable Feat Against Penguins

A hockey player gets the chance to accomplish many things over their career. Their first goal, first game, first fight, making the playoffs, and winning the Stanley Cup are among the biggest accomplishments. However, for Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz, he can also add scoring on future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury for the final time.