Yegor Chinakhov Open To Staying in Columbus?

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov has been on the minds of CBJ fans everywhere since it came out that he didn't want to play in Columbus anymore. All summer long, all Blue Jackets wanted to know was if young Chinakhov would have his request granted and get traded.

Is it possible he will remain a Blue Jacket?

Chinakhov spoke to the media following practice on Thursday and gave CBJ fans a glimmer of hope, or at least we think he did.

He was asked if he thought he was going to get a chance to be the player he wants to be in Columbus. Chinakhov said: "Yeah for sure! We talked, and we understand each other, so I just want to show on the ice what I can do, so, that's it."

He went on to say that he's open to staying in Columbus, and that he loves the city and the fans. He also mentioned that his wife knows everything about the city, so that's a positive.

From what Don Waddell told the media on Monday, Chinakhov showed up in great shape and said he's ready to go. If the young Russian forward does in fact still want to be traded, the best thing he can do is go out and prove that he's worth it, and teams will most likely be lining up for his services.

In a perfect world, Chinny goes out and lights it up, stays happy and chooses to stay in the Cannon City. Worst case scenario, he remains unhappy and gets his wish. He must stay healthy and perform, however.

Yegor Chinakhov routinely has the hardest shot on the team in any given game, and has an unreal snipe, so should he choose to play like everyone knows he can, this team could have another dangerous weapon.

If he doesn't play like everyone expects him to, it could mean his days as a Blue Jacket are numbered.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

25 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #25

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 25 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #25.

Former Springfield Falcon Wade MacLeod Passes Away At 38

Former Springfield Falcon Wade MacLeod, has passed away at the age of 38.

Blue Jackets’ Fantilli Left Off Top 10 25-And-Under Forwards List

Yesterday, there was a top 10 25-and-under forwards list for keep leagues.