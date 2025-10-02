Zach Werenski Looking To Join Another Elite Group Of American Defensemen

Zach Werenski is an absolute superstar, but people in Columbus already knew that. Most experts around the league knew this as well and knew it was only a matter of time before he popped off.

But last season, fans around the league finally caught on to who Werenski really was - A superstar American defenseman that has unlimited potential.

It's no secret that injuries have held young Werenski down, but last season, he was healthy, and it showed.

Last season, he set single-season records for a Blue Jackets defenseman in goals (23), assists (59), and points (82). He also passed CBJ legend Rick Nash in career assists, a mark that will probably take two decades to catch, if it's ever caught. His assist mark stands at 271, and there isn't an active Blue Jacket that even has 100 career assists. By the time his career is over, he could very well have 500 assists.

So, what's next on his target list?

Per the NHL, Werenski is looking to become just the seventh U.S.-born defenseman in NHL history with three career 20-goal seasons.

He'd join Phil Housley (7x), Reed Larson (6x), Brian Leetch (5x), Gary Suter (3x), Al Iafrate (3x), and Mark Howe (3x) as the only ones to do so to date.

Last season, he also had a historic home points streak. The streak tied Phil Housley for the third-longest by a defenseman in NHL history, trailing only Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey. It was also the fourth-longest home point streak by an active player in the league, with only Nathan MacKinnon (35 GP in 2023-24), Connor McDavid (26 GP in 2023-24), and Nikita Kucherov (24 GP in 2022-23) having a longer streak.

Zach Werenski will look to continue his spectacular play when the season starts next week in Nashville. How many points do you think Werenski will have this season?

There are 11 days until opening night at NWA.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Former Blue Jacket Christián Jaroš Rumored To Be Signing In Europe

Well, it didn't take long for Christián Jaroš to get a job.

Blue Jackets Place Christián Jaroš On Waivers To Terminate Contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Christián Jaroš on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

Erik Gudbranson & Tom Wilson Square Off In Heavyweight Bout

Last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals squared off in a preseason matchup that saw the Capitals win 4-3. This game, much like most of the NHL preseason, had a fight. However, this fight included two heavyweights that can hold their own. Here’s what happened.