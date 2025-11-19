Zach Werenski Makes Blue Jackets History; Closes In On Cam Atkinson

Another night, another Zach Werenski milestone.

With Zach Werenski's goal against the Winnipeg Jets last night, he hit the 400-point mark in his NHL career. Luckily for the Jackets and his fans, they've all come with Columbus. Werenski now has 119 goals and 281 assists for 400 points. He's done it in just 587 games.

He's the first defenseman to hit the 400-point mark, and no other defenseman in CBJ history even comes close. In terms of active players, Ivan Provorov has 71 points. Werenski's points record for defenseman may take decades to break.

Werenski now sits just two points behind Columbus legend and recent retiree Cam Atkinson, who has 402 points. Cam's stats consisted of 213 goals and 189 assists. To catch Rick Nash, Werenski needs 147 points, which doesn't seem too far away. If he averages around 73 points during this year and next, he'll pass Nash.

Werenski also etched his name into the NHL record books.

With his 400th point, he became the 8th fastest American-born defenseman to reach 400 points at 587 games. The 7 ahead of him are Brian Leetch(380), Quinn Hughes(421), Gary Suter(421), Phil Housley(444), Mark Howe(456), Reed Larson(497), and Chris Chelios(515).

Zach Werenski continues to put himself into the upper crust of NHL defenseman, especially American defenseman.

What's Next for the Blue Jackets?

The Blue Jackets travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

