Zach Werenski Moves Up A Spot In The CBJ Record Books

Last night against the Minnesota Wild, Zach Werenski had another one of "those" nights. He played over 25 minutes, had 7 shots, and had a plus-4 rating. He also scored a goal and assisted on two others.

The goal he scored 1:11 into the third period put the Jackets up 4-2 and moved the superstar defenseman up in the CBJ records books as well.

Werenski scored the 114th goal of his NHL career last night. He was tied at 113 with CBJ original David Výborný for one game. He tied Výborný by scoring a goal in the last game of last season and failed to score a goal on Thursday against Nashville, but it didn't take long for him to make up for the one-game goal-scoring drought.

Next up on Werenski's target list is R.J. Umberger, who sits at 120. Zach should be able to pass Umberger in the first two months of the season. After that, it'll be Nick Foligno's turn to fall victim to Werenski's greatness. Foligno sits #4 all-time with 142 career goals as a Blue Jacket. Should Zach Werenski have an unreal year and score 30 goals, he'd move into sole possession of 4th place in all-time goals scored by a Blue Jacket.

Worst-case scenario, Werenski moves past Foligno next season, but it would be fun to watch Zach have a monster year and pass Nick Foligno.

Do you think Zach Werenski moves past Umberger and Foligno this season?

Up Next: The Blue Jackets welcome the New Jersey Devils into Nationwide Arena for the home opener.

Let us know what you think below.

