The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier Faces Backlash For Boarding Penalty Against Canucks

Olivier's hit sparks fan fury and debate. Did the Blue Jackets forward cross the line, or is the fanbase overreacting to a penalty?

Today, the NHL never announced any discipline for the hit. It was a very questionable hit and he was able to avoid a suspension, which is huge.

Unfortunately, it seems that some of the Blue Jackets fanbase has now turned on him.

Some fans have taken to social media to call him a "bum" and insinuate that he would be nothing but a goon if he it wasn't for his point total last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Injury Report - Week 5

Despite a relatively healthy season, three key players remain sidelined, impacting team strategy. Erik Gudbranson's return remains uncertain.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been lucky with injuries this season. If we compare it to last season, they had a plethora of players on the shelf. However, this season, they've only been bitten a few times and have navigated it fairly well.

Blue Jackets’ Olivier Destroys Oilers’ Frederic In Heavyweight Scrap

Olivier unleashes a first-period onslaught, dominating Frederic in a lopsided heavyweight tilt that could define "fight of the year."

Last night, in the Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Edmonton Oilers, Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves with Trent Frederic and absolutely destroyed him.

The fight came very early in the first period on Prime Monday Night Hockey. Olivier and Frederic squared up, and it may go down as one of the biggest regrets of Frederic’s career.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Inks Two-Year Deal With New Club

Brindley's impressive NHL debut with the Avalanche earns him a new two-year contract, solidifying his place in their lineup.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Gavin Brindley signed a two-year contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $875,000.

Brindley, 21, has played 15 games this season and scored three goals and two assists for five points. He did score his first NHL goal with his new club, earlier this season.

Insider Believes Jenner Could Be Big Trade Chip At 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Veteran leadership and a team-first attitude make Boone Jenner a prime target for Stanley Cup contenders seeking an edge at the 2026 trade deadline.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, Columbus Blue Jackets' captain Boone Jenner could be a sought-after target this season.

Cleveland Monsters Sign Former Ohio State Forward Tate Singleton To PTO

The Cleveland Monsters have announced the signing of forward Tate Singleton to a PTO today. Tate was invited to the Monsters 2025 Training Camp.

The undrafted free agent from West Lebanon, NH, played four years with Ohio State, and played in 139 games for the Buckeyes.

From THN's Archive: No Excuse For Euro Exclusion

While the hiring of a Finnish GM is great news, it’s absurd the NHL’s Old Boys Club took this long to let a European in

If the NHL’s GM community were representative of the league’s rosters, Kelalainen’s achievement would barely have raised a ripple. Instead, the hiring sticks out precisely because of hockey’s pace of progress, which makes tree ring growth look like time-lapse photography. That’s the only conclusion you can draw, especially when you bear in mind the league has had only two European coaches in its modern history (Russian Johnny Gottselig was the first from 1944-48, when he was bench boss of the Chicago Black Hawks). Indeed, that it has been almost 13 years since Finn Alpo Suhonen stepped behind the bench of the Hawks and late Czech legend Ivan Hlinka coached the Pittsburgh Penguins – and that neither lasted much more than a season – is another indictment of the NHL’s slow-to-change culture.

Blue Jackets Lose Third Straight In Vancouver

<b>Kirill Marchenko</b>(7,8) and <b>Dmitri Voronkov</b>(6) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins 21 of 25 Vancouver shots in the loss.

This wasn't the best outing for Merzlikins, who gave up the game-winner with five minutes left. The goal was one he will definitely want back.

Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 27-36-3-3 all-time, and 9-23-0-2 on the road vs. Edmonton.

Blue Jackets Blow Another Late Lead; McDavid Too Much For Columbus

<b>Ivan Provorov</b>(3), <b>Sean Monahan</b>(2), <b>Boone Jenner(</b>3), and <b>Adam Fantilli(</b>3) provided the offense, and Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 24 Oilers shots in a 5-4 OT loss.

Connor McDavid was too much for Columbus on Monday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets (15 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (18 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 3-5 all-time, and 2-2 on the road vs. Seattle.

Blue Jackets Snap Four-Game Skid; Lose Boone Jenner To Injury

The Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak against the Seattle Kraken.

FanDuel Sports Jody Shelley mentioned on the broadcast that Captain Boone Jenner left the bench around four minutes into the period. He did so after taking a single shift early in the period. Blue Jackets PR announced that Boone Jenner had suffered an upper-body injury and was questionable to return to the game.

Columbus Blue Jackets (17 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 27-37-3-3 all-time, and 18-13-3-1 at home vs. Edmonton.

Olivier Scores Twice As Jackets Survive Late Edmonton Push

<b>Mathieu Olivier</b>(2,3), <b>Charlie Coyle</b>(3), <b>Denton Mateychuk</b>(4), and <b>Adam Fantilli</b>(5) powered the Blue Jackets' offense, and Jet Greaves stood as tall as he could to beat the ultra-powered Oilers 5-4 on Thursday night. Greaves stopped 25 of 29 Edmonton shots in the win. It's the Jackets 5th straight win against Edmonton in Columbus.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Blue Jackets exact revenge on Oilers, snatching a hard-fought 5-4 victory. Hear what players and coaches said after the crucial win.

Dean Evason: Head Coach

Felt the team almost let the game go

Proud of his team to come out with the win against a team with pretty special players

Felt his team did a lot of good things

Felt Coyle's line was the best line for his club

Praised Fantilli for his improvement on the attention to detail

They've asked Fantilli to play more sound defensively, rather than focusing on scoring goals

Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. New York Rangers (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 24-24-1-6 all-time, and 13-16-0-1 at home vs. New York.

Jackets Lose To Rangers In Shootout; Extend Points Streak To Four Games

<b>Dmitri Voronkov</b>(7) scored the only goal of the game for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves stopped 31 of 32 New York shots on Saturday night in a shootout loss to the Rangers.

It was a tight-checking, back-and-forth game that could've gone either way, but per the norm, the New York Rangers came out on top on the road.

Up Next: They then take on the Montreal Canadiens in Columbus on Monday.

