Line Combinations: Stars at Ducks

The Dallas Stars head to Anaheim Friday riding an impressive stretch, having won 10 of their last 13 games, with strong performances up and down the lineup this season. Dallas sits near the top of the Central Division with a 23‑7‑5 record, boosted by elite scoring from the likes of Mikko Rantanen (46 points), Wyatt Johnston (41 points), and Jason Robertson (40 points) through 35 games this season.

Their high‑powered attack ranks among the league’s best, and goaltender Casey DeSmith has been a stabilizing force between the pipes with an 8‑1‑3 record, a 2.13 goals against average and a .923 save percentage heading into the matchup. Dallas will aim to build on recent success and impose their structured style on a Ducks club that has been competitive all year.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have quietly emerged as one of the stronger teams in the Pacific Division with their 20‑12‑2 record, though they come in having lost three of their last four games. Anaheim’s offense has balanced contributions from Leo Carlsson (41 points), Cutter Gauthier (36 points), and Troy Terry (34 points), making them a dangerous foe at home.

The Ducks appear to be past the rebuilding phase and are capable of giving Dallas trouble, particularly in Anaheim. Their expected starter Lukas Dostal has been solid with a 12‑6‑1 mark, a 2.73 GAA and a .905 save percentage, anchoring a team that looks to capitalize on home ice and regain momentum. Historically, the Ducks have pushed the Stars in recent meetings, including winning three of the last four head‑to‑head clashes, and could pose a tougher test than many expect in this one.

Stars Provide New Update On Tyler Seguin

The Dallas Stars reveal new injury update on veteran forward Tyler Seguin as the 31-year-old is expected to miss the majority of the season.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Anaheim (Friday):

Robertson - Hintz - Benn

Duchene - Johnston - Rantanen

Hryckowian - Steel - Bourque

Back - Faksa - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Petrovic - Lyubushkin

DeSmith

