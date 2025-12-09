Line Combinations: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars aim to extend their franchise-record 12-game road point streak on Tuesday as they travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets, a team that has struggled recently and could present a more favorable matchup than in previous years. Winnipeg is missing star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and their offense has faltered following the offseason departure of top-six winger Nikolaj Ehlers.

The teams met earlier this season in Dallas’s 5-4 road win, and while the Jets have since welcomed back key players like Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti, and top-four defenseman Dylan Samberg, this game is still expected to be a close contest. Historically, the Stars hold a 34-22-5 edge in 61 all-time meetings, and fans will be watching closely to see if Dallas can replicate its early-season success.

Dallas will lean on the strong performances of Jason Robertson, who has 29 points in his last 19 games, and Mikko Rantanen, riding a six-game point streak with 11 points. The team could also see the return of defenders Nils Lundkvist and Thomas Harley, while goaltender Jake Oettinger has been outstanding, posting an 8-1-0 record with a 1.87 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last nine starts.

The Jets, struggling offensively, have shuffled their top line in hopes of balanced scoring, moving Jonathan Toews to the fourth line and separating stars Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabe Vilardi. With key players like Cole Perfetti and Vladislav Namestnikov also in scoring slumps, Winnipeg may face another challenging night against Dallas’s strong defensive play. Tuesday’s matchup, with goaltenders Eric Comrie and Jake Oettinger expected to start, could provide Dallas with a crucial divisional boost if they can capitalize on the Jets’ current struggles.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Winnipeg (Tuesday):

Robertson - Hintz - Benn

Duchene - Johnston - Rantanen

Back - Hryckowian - Bourque

Steel - Faksa - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Lundkvist

Capobianco - Petrovic

Oettinger

