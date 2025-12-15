Line Combinations: Stars vs. Kings

The Dallas Stars face a tough challenge on Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Dallas is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers, during which they managed just two goals. Offense has been a concern, and it will not be easy against a Kings team known for elite defensive play, currently ranked third-best in the NHL.

The Stars themselves have allowed 12 goals over their last three games, pushing them to sixth in goals against per game, highlighting the need for tighter defensive play. Key players such as Wyatt Johnston have struggled defensively, while the pairing of Thomas Harley and Alex Petrovic has also been under pressure. Offensively, Dallas has relied heavily on special teams, with most of their recent goals coming on the power play or while shorthanded.

Los Angeles is looking to end a slump that has seen them win only four of their last 12 games, though their defense has remained strong, allowing just 2.08 goals per game over the last eight games. Their main weakness is offense, averaging only 2.33 goals per game in that stretch. Recent head-to-head matchups favor Los Angeles slightly, with the Kings winning three of the last four meetings, though Dallas has the better record in the larger sample of 15 games.

Goalie matchups will be important, with Dallas starting Casey DeSmith and Los Angeles expected to start Darcy Kuemper. Offensive leaders for each team include Jason Robertson for Dallas, who has historically excelled against the Kings, and Kevin Fiala for Los Angeles, their most consistent scorer in this matchup. With both teams emphasizing defense, a low-scoring game is expected.

Dallas Stars’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Los Angeles (Monday):

Robertson - Hintz - Benn

Steel - Johnston - Rantanen

Hryckowian - Duchene - Bourque

Back - Faksa - Blackwell

Lindell - Heiskanen

Harley - Petrovic

Kolyachonok - Capobianco

DeSmith

