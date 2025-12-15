Stars Aim To Stop Two-Game Slide in Home Matchup vs. Slumping Kings

The Dallas Stars face one of the Western Conference’s top teams on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings as they look to bounce back from two straight losses against tough competition in the red-hot Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers.

Dallas is also searching for a spark offensively after being limited to just two total goals during those losses. That task will not get any easier against a Kings team that has earned a league-wide reputation for elite defensive play, a strength they have once again carried into this season as they currently boast the third-best defense in the NHL.

Lineup Storylines

This matchup may turn into a battle of defenses, as the Stars have allowed 12 goals over their last three games, a stretch that has pushed them just outside the top five league-wide. Dallas now ranks sixth in goals against per game with an average of 2.64 this season, highlighting the need for tighter play in their own zone. It is concerning that over the last three games, only one Stars forward in the bottom six, Oskar Back, has avoided a negative even-strength goal differential.

Top-six center Wyatt Johnston was red hot not long ago, but defensive struggles have slowed his momentum, as he has been on the ice for six even-strength goals against over the past three games. While he has helped keep Dallas competitive by scoring three power-play goals and one at even strength during that span, it is difficult to overlook how his line with Mikko Rantanen has been burned defensively on multiple occasions. There is a slim chance head coach Glen Gulutzan will adjust the lines, but the hope is that additional attention has been given to helping this unit regain its defensive structure.

On the back end, the pairing of Thomas Harley and Alex Petrovic has struggled over the last three games, with Harley on the ice for five even-strength goals against and Petrovic close behind with four. Harley is still working his way back from injury, which may be limiting the duo, but they will need to elevate their play if the Stars are going to slow down the Kings. Offensively, Dallas must improve at even strength, as they have leaned too heavily on special teams, with four of their six total goals over the last three games coming with the man advantage or while shorthanded.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles enters the game looking to snap a skid that has seen them win just four of their last 12 games. Despite the slump, their defense has remained elite, allowing just 2.08 goals per game over their recent eight-game stretch, which ranks fourth-best in the NHL during that span.

The Kings’ biggest issue has been offense, as they are averaging only 2.33 goals per game over those eight games, the fifth-worst mark in the league. LA is expected to overcome this challenge while also being without two of their key centers in Quinton Byfield and Phillip Danault, who are both sidelined with an illness. The Stars’ game plan should be straightforward in finding a way to break through Los Angeles’ suffocating defense while continuing to limit an offense that has gone ice cold.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DAL ML (-125) | LAK ML (+105)

DAL -1.5 (+195) | LAK +1.5 (-238)

O/U 5.5 Goals

The Stars and Kings meet frequently as Western Conference rivals, with Los Angeles holding recent momentum after winning three of the last four matchups. Dallas, however, has been more successful over the larger sample size, posting ten wins in the past 15 meetings.

The total is set low for good reason, as both teams feature elite defenses, a trend reflected by nine of the last 14 matchups finishing with five goals or fewer. The Kings hold a slight edge in goal as they are expected to start Darcy Kuemper, who has delivered strong numbers this season and against Dallas. The Stars will counter with backup Casey DeSmith, who has also been solid this year but has allowed six goals over his last two starts and has struggled historically against Los Angeles.

With limited offense expected, attention turns to Dallas standout Jason Robertson, who has consistently excelled against the Kings. He has recorded points in ten of his 12 career games versus Los Angeles, totaling 17 points on seven goals and ten assists. On the Kings side, the offense remains shorthanded without Byfield, but Kevin Fiala will be available and has been their most reliable producer in this matchup. Fiala has tallied 19 points over his last 17 games against the Stars, including five multi-point performances.

Goalie Matchup

Dallas: Casey DeSmith (Season: 7-1-3 record, 2.23 GAA, .920 SV% | VS LAK: 1-4-0 record, 3.97 GAA, .853 SV% in five games)

LA: Darcy Kuemper (Season: 10-6-6 record, 2.21 GAA, .916 SV% | VS DAL: 10-7-3 record, 2.87 GAA, .911 SV% in 20 games)

