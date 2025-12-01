NHL Insider Links Nazem Kadri To Dallas Stars

Calgary Flames veteran center Nazem Kadri is once again circulating in NHL trade discussions and this time the Dallas Stars have emerged as a team to watch. The speculation gained momentum after Jeff Marek mentioned on his podcast The Sheet that Dallas has shown consistent interest in the veteran forward.

Kadri has continued to establish himself as a productive and reliable top-six center. He has developed into a consistent 60 to 70 point player and has five goals and sixteen assists for twenty one points in twenty seven games this season. Last year he recorded a career high thirty five goals and thirty two assists for sixty seven points.

He has reached 39 or more goals four times and has surpassed 60 points four times. He has also posted 75 points twice and produced a career-best 87 points during his time with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kadri was a key piece in Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run as he delivered 15 points in that postseason including a hat trick in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round. He also produced three points in a span of 2:04 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final and scored the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final less than three weeks after undergoing hand surgery. The Avalanche’s championship run marked the first time Kadri had advanced past the second round and by adding him, they could reunite him with his former teammate in Mikko Rantanen.

Now 35 years old, the London Ontario native has built a strong NHL career since Toronto selected him seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has accumulated 312 goals and 419 assists for 731 points across 1,012 games.

A move to Dallas could give the Stars a dependable option down the middle and add more depth to an already strong lineup. The team has been one of the hottest in the league with wins in nine of its last 11 games. If acquired, the Stars would have several lineup options including shifting Wyatt Johnston or Roope Hintz to the wing to maintain center depth or placing Kadri on the wing which he has done at times although it is not his usual role.

