Oettinger Named NHL’s Second Star Of The Week As Vezina Push Gains Momentum

The NHL announced its Three Stars of the Week on Monday, with Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger earning Second Star honors after a dominant stretch that has thrust him firmly into early Vezina Trophy conversations.

Oettinger posted a flawless 3-0-0 record over the week with a 0.98 goals-against average, a .961 save percentage, and one shutout, continuing what has been one of the hottest runs of his career. The 26-year-old Lakeville, Minnesota, native has been nearly unbeatable over his last nine starts, going 8-1-0 with a 1.87 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

His surge has rocketed him up the league leaderboards as Oettinger now boasts an NHL-best 14 wins, part of a 14-4-2 record this season, along with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage, numbers that have steadily improved with each outing.

The breakout stretch comes shortly after Oettinger was named to Team USA’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. With 4 Nations starter Connor Hellebuyck currently sidelined by injury, Oettinger’s recent play has fueled speculation that he could push for the starting role at the 2026 Olympics if his trajectory continues.

Oettinger’s rise also follows his eight-year, 66 million dollar contract extension, signed with Dallas on Oct. 17, 2024. At the time, Stars general manager Jim Nill praised him as “one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” and the goaltender’s recent performance has only strengthened that sentiment.

An NHL All-Star in 2024, Oettinger has collected 122 wins over the past four seasons, the second most among all goaltenders. Despite his success, he has yet to appear as a Vezina Trophy finalist, something that could finally change this season as he delivers the most compelling campaign of his career.

