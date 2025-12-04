Oettinger, Stars Set Historic Marks Following Record-Breaking 12-Game Road Point Streak

The Dallas Stars’ 3–0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night wasn’t just another win—it was a historic one. With the shutout, the Stars set a new franchise record with 12 straight road games earning at least one point, posting an 8-0-4 record during the streak. The previous mark of 11 was set during the 2002–03 season.

The night also featured major individual milestones for goaltender Jake Oettinger, who finally completed a unique career achievement. With Wednesday’s win, Oettinger earned his first career victory over the Devils, the lone NHL team he had yet to defeat. He has now recorded wins against all 31 opposing teams in the league.

The shutout marked another benchmark for Oettinger with his 161st career win, moving him into third place in franchise history. Oettinger has been a driving force behind the Stars’ scorching road run with a 5-0-1 record, backed by a 2.14 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage across six starts over the 12-game streak.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Offensively, Jason Robertson has led the charge with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points during the streak. Close behind is Mikko Rantanen, who has produced 11 points in 11 road games, missing one contest while serving a suspension. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston continues to strengthen his case for a spot on Team Canada’s Olympic roster with 10 points over the 12-game run.

With the record now theirs, attention turns to how far the Stars can extend the streak. They remain just over halfway to the all-time NHL record, held by the 1974–75 Montreal Canadiens, who earned a point in 23 straight road games.

Dallas now returns home for a two-game homestand, but the historic push will soon resume. The next road test comes on a northern swing through Winnipeg to face the Jets, followed by a trip to Minnesota for a matchup against the Wild.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.