Stars Linked To Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood in Trade Talks

The Vancouver Canucks are enduring a challenging season, posting the second-worst record in the NHL at 11-16-3. Their struggles have been most apparent on the defensive end, allowing an NHL-high 3.60 goals per game, while their offense has fared only slightly better, ranking eighth-worst in the league with 2.77 goals per game.

Amid this difficult stretch, the organization is reportedly considering trading some of its assets, with middle-six winger Kiefer Sherwood standing out as the most notable name on the market. The 30-year-old power forward has drawn significant interest for his combination of physicality and timely scoring, making him a coveted piece for teams looking to bolster depth ahead of the playoffs.

Sherwood has established himself as one of the league’s premier hitters, leading the NHL over the past two seasons with 596 hits, nearly 200 more than the next closest player. Beyond his punishing physical style, he has contributed offensively with 31 goals and 25 assists for 56 points in 108 games over the last two seasons. Last season, he recorded a career-high 40 points, and with 16 points in 30 games this season, he is on pace for 44 points, potentially more if traded to a team like the Dallas Stars.

The Stars have reportedly been involved in trade discussions for Sherwood, eyeing him as a middle-six addition who can bring a rare blend of physicality and scoring depth. Vancouver is believed to be seeking at least a mid-round draft pick in return, though a competitive market for the Columbus native could increase his value. Sherwood is in the final year of his two-year contract, carrying a $1.5 million cap hit, making him a manageable addition for contenders.

For Dallas, acquiring Sherwood could provide an immediate boost, with projections suggesting he could reach 50 points or more in a new environment while adding a hard-hitting presence for the playoffs. The move would also give the Stars the first opportunity to negotiate a longer-term deal if they wish to retain the power forward for future post-season runs.

As the trade market heats up, all eyes will be on Vancouver’s front office to see if they can leverage Sherwood’s unique skill set to address their rebuild while potentially giving Sherwood a chance to make a significant impact on a playoff-bound roster.

