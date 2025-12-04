Which Dallas Stars Could Be Heading to the 2026 Olympics?

With construction delays threatening the readiness of the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games, the NHL’s long-awaited return to Olympic ice remains uncertain. A key test event had to be moved and new test dates are not scheduled until January 9 through 11.

Without a backup venue, the NHL has not yet committed to sending its players. Still, if the league does participate, several Dallas Stars are poised to become major figures on the Olympic stage.

Team USA

Jason Robertson is making it increasingly difficult for USA Hockey to leave him off the roster. Since the start of November, Robertson has been one of the hottest players in the NHL with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 17 games. Only Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has outscored him in that span.

Robertson is tracking toward the second 100 point season of his career and he is doing it in a contract year as he approaches restricted free agency. He already has ties to USA Hockey after competing in the 2019 World Juniors and the 2021 World Championships. Although he was not part of the Four Nations Faceoff roster, his recent run of form makes him the highest scoring American in the NHL this season with 36 points in 28 games which puts him four points clear of Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor. If he maintains this pace, he will be difficult for USA Hockey to ignore.

Team Canada

Thomas Harley’s performance at the Four Nations Faceoff may have vaulted him into Canada’s Olympic conversation. Originally brought in as an extra defender, Harley was forced into a larger role after Shea Theodore was injured. Many expected him to struggle or tread water but he instead delivered steady and often impressive defensive play that earned praise from across the hockey world.

Harley will still need to tighten up certain parts of his game as he currently sits at minus seven for the Stars, a number influenced by his heavy workload of more than 23 minutes per game. Canada has several talented young defensemen rising quickly, including Matthew Schaefer of the New York Rangers. Harley is viewed as a strong contender but not yet a guarantee.

Wyatt Johnston could also force his way into consideration as the 22 year old is playing major minutes as Dallas’s first line center and has produced 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points through 28 games. If he continues at this pace, he may become one of the more intriguing young options for Canada’s forward group.

Team Finland

Finland is the team that will feature the most Dallas Stars. The Finnish federation has already named six players to its roster and that list includes Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell. All three represented Finland at the Four Nations Faceoff. Roope Hintz also played in the event and is widely expected to join the Olympic group once final selections are made.

Rantanen remains one of the most dominant Finnish forwards in the world with 35 points in 27 games this season. Heiskanen and Lindell are projected to anchor Finland’s defense with Heiskanen likely to play on the top pairing. Hintz is not far behind in production with 23 points while Heiskanen sits at 24, reinforcing Finland’s strong core of Dallas talent.

Whether any of these players actually travel to Milan will depend on the NHL’s final decision regarding participation, something that hinges on the timely completion of the new arena. If the league gives the green light, the Dallas Stars will be one of the most heavily represented teams at the 2026 Olympics.

