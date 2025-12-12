3 Major Trade Targets For Stars With Seguin On LTIR

The Dallas Stars suffered a major setback when top-six winger and locker room leader Tyler Seguin went down with what could be a season-ending ACL injury. The one silver lining is that his absence may free up a significant amount of cap space, potentially more than ten million dollars if he does not return this year.

That flexibility could prove crucial for a team determined to finally push past three straight Western Conference Final losses and make a run at the Stanley Cup. Multiple insiders have reported that Dallas intends to be aggressive with the space created by placing Seguin on long-term injured reserve. With that in mind, here are several players the Stars have already been linked to or could realistically pursue to bolster their lineup for the remainder of the season.

Flames Veterans - Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson

Most attention is on Calgary, who are expected to be a major seller at the deadline this season and have made veterans Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson, and Nazem Kadri available. Reports indicate that Dallas has explored a significant deal with the Flames, with a Coleman-Andersson package viewed as the most realistic fit for their need for another dependable defenseman who can play meaningful playoff minutes and a playoff-tested depth winger who can slot anywhere in the lineup.

Kadri remains appealing for his scoring ability and positional versatility, but his high cap hit makes the logistics difficult. Any trade of this scale would require meaningful assets, likely involving Dallas’ upcoming high draft picks and top prospects, but it could be the kind of move that finally pushes the Stars past the Conference Finals hurdle.

Nick Robertson, LW/RW

A trade for Nick Robertson would create an ideal family reunion in Dallas by pairing him with his brother, Stars winger Jason Robertson. Nick has developed into a dependable depth forward who can move up and down the lineup, and he is tracking toward a career-best season with a projected 34 points. Despite his talent, the 24-year-old has experienced an uneven tenure with the Maple Leafs since being drafted in the second round in 2019, often struggling to secure consistent opportunities on a Toronto roster that has been perpetually chasing a Stanley Cup.

He is finally seeing more ice time this year, but it comes as the Leafs endure their worst start in years and have begun considering which assets to move. With Toronto carrying a surplus of forwards, Robertson has surfaced in trade discussions as the team could deal him and replace him internally.

This situation may give the Stars an opening to acquire a young player with room to grow, and the chance to play alongside his brother could help unlock his full potential. The cost to obtain him could be significant, but his potential impact in Dallas’ middle six could prove invaluable as the Stars push for a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Alex Tuch, LW/RW

Buffalo’s Alex Tuch could be an ideal addition for the Stars, bringing a proven scoring touch and near point-per-game production with 231 points in 261 games over the past four seasons, along with a strong current pace of 26 points in 30 games. The Sabres are widely expected to move the 29-year-old as he enters the final year of his seven-year contract, which carries a team-friendly $4.75 million cap hit that would fit comfortably into Dallas’ structure.

Tuch would have the chance to thrive in one of the league’s deepest lineups while playing for his next deal, and his arrival would add yet another dangerous weapon to a forward group already led by Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen. His presence could elevate the Stars’ offense to the most threatening unit in the NHL and might represent the bold move that finally pushes Dallas past the postseason barrier and into true Stanley Cup contention.

