NHL Insider Says Stars Have Checked In On Flames' Blake Coleman

The Dallas Stars are reportedly exploring ways to add depth to their forward group, and one name drawing significant attention is Calgary Flames winger Blake Coleman. The Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta noted the Stars have "checked in" on the 34-year-old as Calgary continues positioning itself to sell off expendable pieces ahead of an anticipated rebuild.

Coleman is a consistent 30 to 40 point producer with upside into the 50 point range. He is signed through the end of next season at a $4.9 million cap hit. His contract includes a 10-team approved trade list, which means he would need to sign off on any deal. However, given Dallas’ status as a Stanley Cup contender, many around the league believe Coleman would be unlikely to block a move, particularly one that brings him back home.

A Plano, Texas native, Coleman grew up a Stars fan and has a history of big moments both against and connected to the franchise. He scored his first NHL goal against Dallas while playing for the New Jersey Devils and later in his career, Coleman scored the insurance marker in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, helping secure the Lightning’s first championship since 2004.

Coleman has long been regarded as one of the NHL’s premier forechecking puckhounds, a relentless, turnover-forcing winger whose game elevates in the postseason. Across 25 playoff games in 2020, he posted 13 points (five goals and eight assists) and a plus-6 rating while serving in a key shutdown role. He went on to win a second consecutive Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2021 before signing a six-year, $29.4 million contract with Calgary that summer.

This season, Coleman has eight goals and three assists for 11 points through 27 games, pacing him out for 33 points. For Dallas, Coleman could see his game revert back to when he recorded 30 goals and 54 points during the 2023-24 season with the Flames. He would add playoff-tested intensity to a forward group that has reached the Western Conference Final in three straight seasons but has yet to break through. His versatility, defensive commitment, and postseason pedigree could make him an ideal fit in the Stars’ middle six.

Because Coleman is an aging player on a team trending toward a rebuild and carries a sizable cap hit, we can speculate the price to acquire him may be relatively modest. A mid-round draft pick could potentially be enough to get a deal done if both clubs wish to move quickly.

