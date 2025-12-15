Return Piece in Matt Dumba Trade Placed On Waivers By Stars

The Dallas Stars have placed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers. He is expected to be assigned to the Texas Stars of the AHL if he clears tomorrow.

The 24-year-old Belarusian blueliner was a second-round pick of the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft and has moved around the league in recent years.

After being traded from Florida to the then-Arizona Coyotes along with Anton Stralman and Florida's 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Arizona’s 2023 seventh-round selection, Kolyachonok joined the first-ever roster of the Utah Hockey Club. He was later placed on waivers and claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was then traded again to Dallas in exchange for Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick.

Stars insider Owen Newkirk commented on the move via Twitter, saying that Kolyachonok "played well and has proven he's a fine depth piece for the organization."

Despite flashes of promise, Kolyachonok has not played more than 32 games in an NHL season. Over 85 career NHL contests, he has recorded five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. This season, he has one goal and two assists in 11 games with a +3 rating.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

His most notable performance of the season was when Kolyachonok broke a late 2-2 tie for the Stars in a game versus the Seattle Kraken, where his goal would go on to be the game winner. Despite his decent play as of late, it appears the Stars are seeking roster flexibility and now other NHL teams could claim him over the next 24 hours.

Kolyachonok has shown he can be a reliable depth defenseman, capable of stepping in when needed, but he has yet to secure a permanent spot on an NHL roster. Whether he remains with Dallas or is claimed by another team will be determined in the coming day.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.