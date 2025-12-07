Stars Activate Matt Duchene, Nils Lundkvist From LTIR

The Dallas Stars received a major boost to their lineup Sunday, activating forward Matt Duchene and defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Long-Term Injured Reserve.

Duchene, 33, has been limited to just four games this season, posting a goal and an assist before being sidelined. The veteran forward suffered an undisclosed injury after absorbing a heavy hit from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton.

The former All-Star is expected to rejoin the club’s top six, where he can fill in for the injured Tyler Seguin.

On the blue line, Lundkvist returns after being labeled week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has appeared in four games this season, recording three points. With Ilya Lyubushkin considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Lundkvist is likely to draw into the second defensive pairing.

The Swedish defenseman, acquired from the New York Rangers just before the 2022-23 season, has played 98 games for Dallas over the past two years, tallying two goals and 22 assists. The Stars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million contract over the summer.

With both players returning to full strength, Dallas regains depth after more injuries continue to pile up.

