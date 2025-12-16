Stars’ Depth Defenseman Picked Up Off Waivers By Eastern Playoff Contender

The Boston Bruins have bolstered their defensive depth by claiming Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars.

The 24-year-old Belarusian defenseman was a second-round pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft and has had a winding path through the NHL.

Kolyachonok first moved from Florida to the Arizona Coyotes in a trade that included Anton Stralman and Florida’s 2024 second-round pick, with the Panthers receiving Arizona’s 2023 seventh-round selection. He later became part of the inaugural roster for the Utah Hockey Club before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Another trade sent him to Dallas in exchange for Mathew Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick.

Reflecting on his time with the Stars, insider Owen Newkirk said via Twitter that Kolyachonok “played well and has proven he's a fine depth piece for the organization.”

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

While Kolyachonok has yet to play more than 32 games in a single NHL season, he has shown flashes of potential. Over 85 career NHL games, he has tallied five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. This season, he has recorded one goal and two assists in 11 games, posting a +3 rating. One of his standout moments came against the Seattle Kraken, when he scored a late goal to break a 2-2 tie, which ultimately became the game-winner for Dallas.

The Bruins are hoping Kolyachonok can help fill the gaps on their blue line after losing Jordan Harris and Michael Callahan to injured reserve, with Jonathan Aspirot listed as day-to-day. The addition of the Kolyachonok gives Boston a reliable depth option as they navigate their injury challenges.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.