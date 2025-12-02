Stars' Lian Bichsel Expected To Miss Significant Time With Leg Injury

Dallas Stars blue-chip defense prospect Lian Bichsel is expected to miss significant time after suffering a lower-body injury Sunday, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Bichsel was carried off the ice during Dallas’ game against the Ottawa Senators after taking a hit from forward Fabian Zetterlund. The 21-year-old went legs-first into the Ottawa bench and remained down on the ice for several moments before being helped off. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he left the game.

The Swiss blueliner was selected 18th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and quickly emerged as one of the Stars' most promising young players. After brief stints in the AHL with the Texas Stars, Bichsel earned a place on the NHL roster last season and appeared in 38 games, recording four goals and five assists. His imposing six-foot-seven frame and strong defensive instincts helped him secure an everyday role.

Bichsel played in all 18 of Dallas’ postseason games last year and collected one assist in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance. Through 26 games this season, he has produced one goal and two assists with a plus-six rating, continuing to show steady improvement at both ends of the ice.

Internationally, Bichsel has represented Switzerland on several major stages, including the 2023 World Juniors, where he posted two assists in five games. He is considered a strong candidate for Switzerland’s roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics, although his injury may affect those plans.

