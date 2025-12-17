Stars Linked To Flames' Rasmus Andersson As Asking Price Continues To Climb

After last week’s blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade sent shockwaves through the NHL, the Calgary Flames have found themselves fielding an influx of calls from teams scrambling for alternative options on the blue line. With Hughes off the board, many clubs have shifted their focus to Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, and the Dallas Stars are among those showing strong interest in acquiring the veteran defender.

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun added fuel to the speculation, noting he has heard from sources that the Flames have “suddenly received more calls” since Hughes was taken off the market. LeBrun also emphasized how thin the market is for top-four defensemen this season, which could significantly impact how Calgary approaches a potential Andersson deal.

The 29-year-old Swede is entering the final year of his contract, giving the Flames flexibility to move him as a rental or explore a sign-and-trade scenario. According to LeBrun, the latter option could allow Calgary to extract greater value in return.

Dallas has been a consistent presence in trade rumors due in large part to its current cap flexibility. With Tyler Seguin and Lian Bichsel both on long-term injured reserve, the Stars have the ability to take on salary in the short term. However, that flexibility may be temporary. Once those players return, retaining a player like Andersson could prove challenging, especially given the Stars’ looming financial commitments.

The Stars are already facing a tight cap outlook heading into the offseason. Pending restricted free agent Jason Robertson is due for what is expected to be a lucrative new contract, while captain Jamie Benn is also set to become a free agent. While Dallas could potentially fit Andersson under the cap for the remainder of this season, committing to him long term would require careful maneuvering or additional moves to free up space.

Complicating matters further is Dallas’ limited draft capital as the Stars do not own their first- or third-round picks, though they do hold the Seattle Kraken’s 2026 third-round selection along with their second-round pick in this year’s draft. Any serious pursuit of Andersson would likely require a more substantial package, possibly involving roster players or higher-end prospects, to keep pace with competing bidders and to make the deal worthwhile for Calgary.

At 29, Andersson remains firmly in his prime and could be an ideal fit on the Stars’ blue line, particularly if Dallas believes it can secure him with a long-term extension. Whether the Stars can assemble a competitive return package and position themselves ahead of other interested teams remains the central question as the Flames weigh their options and the market for top defensemen continues to heat up.

