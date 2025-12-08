Stars' Matt Duchene Eased Back in Lineup After Seven-Week Absence With Concussion

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene returned to the lineup Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing seven weeks with a concussion. Duchene was activated from long-term injury reserve Saturday along with defenseman Nils Lundkvist. The moves came as the Stars recently lost forward Tyler Seguin and defenseman Lian Bichsel to long-term injuries.

Duchene, 33, has played in only four games this season, recording a goal and an assist before being sidelined. He suffered the concussion early in the season after a heavy hit from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton. In his return, Duchene was placed on the fourth line with Colin Blackwell and Radek Faksa as head coach Glen Gulutzan sought to ease him back into the lineup.

After the game, Duchene said he felt okay but acknowledged that returning from a concussion can take time. He described the recovery process as complex, noting that there were moments he felt ready to return but new symptoms would appear and delay his comeback. Duchene has previously discussed the mental challenges of recovering from injuries and finding the right mindset to perform after setbacks, including a difficult start with the Stars following his placement on waivers by the Nashville Predators.

Last season, Duchene scored 30 goals and added 52 assists for 82 points in 82 games, missing no contests and establishing himself as one of the Stars’ most impactful players. His return provides a boost for a team dealing with multiple injuries as it looks to remain competitive in the playoff race.

