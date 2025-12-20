Stars Score 17 Goals in 3 Games, Emerging As Hottest Offense in NHL

The Dallas Stars quickly responded to questions about their even-strength scoring, putting together an offensive surge that has silenced critics. Over a recent six-game stretch, eight of the team’s 16 goals came on special teams, raising concerns about their ability to produce at even strength. The Stars answered in a big way, scoring 17 goals in their last three games with only three of those coming on the power play.

Mikko Rantanen has led the charge, recording a goal and five assists for six points over the three-game stretch. His center, Wyatt Johnston, has also been red hot with three goals and an assist for four points during that span. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each added two goals, while depth winger Oskar Back also contributed a pair of goals, showing the depth and balance of the Stars’ lineup.

In total, 12 different players have scored for Dallas over the three games, underlining how many weapons the team has at its disposal. Defensemen Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen have also been key contributors, each recording three assists and helping drive the offense from the blue line.

Every player has been involved in some capacity in the offense, and the Stars’ depth could start to worry opponents as they appear to have one of the league’s best scoring units. Dallas currently ranks second in the NHL with a 3.47 goals per game average, trailing only the Colorado Avalanche. If their recent hot streak continues, the Stars could eventually climb to the top spot in goals per game.

