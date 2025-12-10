Stars’ Wyatt Johnston Quietly Emerges As NHL’s Hottest Player, Potential Candidate For Team Canada

The Dallas Stars have gotten off to a terrific start this season with a 21-5-5 record, just two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the league lead. Much of the attention for this strong start has focused on standout performances from winger Jason Robertson and goaltender Jake Oettinger, as expected. However, there is another name that has recently risen to the top for the Stars, and that is center Wyatt Johnston.

The 22-year-old Toronto native has been sensational this season, recording 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 31 games. Many observers have even suggested Johnston is now part of the conversation for Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics, citing his recent hot streak as a key factor.

Over his last nine games, Johnston has produced a league-leading 15 points with five goals and ten assists. That puts him one point ahead of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon during the same stretch. Johnston has become everything Dallas hoped he would be when they selected him 23rd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He made a major impact in his rookie season with 41 points in 82 games and followed that up with 65 and 71 points in his sophomore and junior years. Now in his fourth season, Johnston is again on pace for a career-high performance. With superstar Mikko Rantanen on his wing, he is pacing for a 40-goal season and a 95-point campaign. While his current pace is largely fueled by his hot streak, he is likely to finish the season with 85 to 90 points, which would again set a new career-high.

Johnston’s recent success has largely flown under the radar across the league. If he can maintain his current form, he is likely to earn recognition on major lists, including the First and Second All-NHL Teams.

