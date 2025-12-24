Which Dallas Stars Have Been Naughty or Nice This Season

As the holiday lights twinkle across Dallas, the Stars are skating toward the Christmas break with a strong 25-7-6 record for the second-most points in the NHL. Some players have dazzled fans with jaw-dropping goals and clutch assists, earning a spot on Santa’s Nice list, while others have racked up penalties, turnovers, or on-ice mistakes that might leave them checking it twice.

This mid-season snapshot takes a closer look at who has been shining bright and who has been skating on thin ice. From rookie breakouts to veteran consistency and the occasional blunder that made fans groan, we are breaking down the Stars roster to see who deserves a stocking full of praise and who might need a little extra coal this Christmas.

Nice - Jason Robertson

Few players in the NHL have been as dangerous as Robertson this season, with the 26-year-old playing some of the best hockey of his career while chasing his next contract. He has recorded 80 or more points in three of the last four seasons and is on pace to surpass 90 points for the second time in his career.

Robertson is also on track for a career-high 50 goals, currently sitting with 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 38 games heading into the Christmas break. His remarkable play has been a key factor in the Stars’ strong start to the season, but the team will need to address re-signing the California native before he tests the free-agent market next July.

Naughty - Sam Steel

The Stars’ depth winger has shown flashes of skill but has struggled to make the most of the opportunities given by coach Glen Gulutzan. Despite seeing time on various top-six lines this season, he has managed just 12 points in 38 games and currently holds the team’s lowest plus/minus at minus-seven. He returns to the second line alongside Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen and will look to use the holiday break to recharge and fully seize his chances.

Nice - Wyatt Johnston

One player who has fully seized his opportunity in the lineup is Wyatt Johnston, who has spent much of the season playing alongside the dynamic Mikko Rantanen. The pairing has clicked, with Johnston heating up at times to lead the league in scoring over short stretches. Through 38 games, he has recorded 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points and is on pace to reach career highs, potentially hitting 90 points for the first time in his NHL career. Johnston has lived up to every expectation as a 2021 first-round pick and has quickly emerged as one of Dallas’s offensive leaders at just 22 years old.

Naughty & Nice - Mikko Rantanen

There are massive cases for both good and bad results from the early season for Rantanen as the Finnish winger as been one of the most lethal scoring threats in the league this season with the second-most assists in the NHL at 37 with 14 goals that totals 51 points as he sits top five in league scoring.

On the naughty side of his game, Rantanen has had some questionable moments so far this season that have gotten him fined and suspended for his actions as he ranks second in the NHL in penalty minutes with three major penalties and two game misconducts. Rantanen removing himself from the lineup only hurts the Stars and the team hopes that he will further prevent these incidents from happening again as they don't want to lose one of their best players in a key moment.

Nice - Jake Oettinger

Tied for the most wins in the NHL this season, the Stars’ starting goaltender has been outstanding. Oettinger has carried Dallas through rough nights and posted some of the league’s best numbers in the first half of the season. The 27-year-old Minnesota native has a 16-6-2 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. His consistent play has kept the Stars competitive every night, earning him a spot high on Santa’s Nice list and among potential Vezina Trophy contenders.

