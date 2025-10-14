Blow for Ottawa, Break for Detroit: Brady Tkachuk Out Four Weeks with Hand Injury

Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Out Four Weeks, Boosting Red Wings’ Playoff Hopes

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk will miss about four weeks with a hand injury suffered on Saturday. Huge loss for the Senators, and potentially a quiet boost for the Red Wings as they look to strengthen their wild-card hold.

Tkachuk isn’t just Ottawa’s heartbeat, he’s their tone-setter. Last season, he became the first player ever to combine 37 goals with 294 hits. This year, he’s picked up 3 assists through three games, but with the Sens sitting at 1–2–0, his absence could sting as they navigate a tough early schedule.

Meanwhile, Detroit (2–1–0) has started strong and holds the first wild-card spot. They don’t face Ottawa again until the new year, but every point matters in the Atlantic. If the Senators stumble, the Wings could quietly build a little breathing room in the standings.

How big of a blow is this for Ottawa? And could this injury help Detroit solidify its playoff push early on?