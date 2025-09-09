Detroit's AHL Griffins hire new video coach in Brad Krakowitz ahead of 2025-26 season.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have welcomed a new face to their coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings organization appointed Brad Krakowitz as the Griffins’ new video coach, where he’ll support the team’s efforts in game preparation, performance analysis, and player development. Krakowitz steps into the role previously held by Erich Junge, who has taken on a new position as assistant video coordinator with the Red Wings.

Krakowitz brings a strong background in video analysis and coaching. From 2022 to 2025, he served as the assistant video coordinator for the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). He also spent four years as an assistant coach with the Tucson Jr. Roadrunners program, where he worked closely with their high school-level teams. Between 2020 and 2022, Krakowitz contributed to Recruit Scouting, evaluating prospects eligible for the NHL Draft.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Krakowitz has deep ties to the Tucson hockey community. He was a player on the first-ever Tucson Jr. Roadrunners high school team, which made a run to the state championship game in 2019.

Fans can catch the Red Wings in action during their annual Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available through griffinshockey.com.