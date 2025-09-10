Former Red Wings Prospect Attends PTO With Dallas Stars

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Cross Hanas has made a surprise appearance at the Dallas Stars’ training camp, reportedly attending on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. The 23-year-old winger, once considered a promising prospect in the Red Wings organization as a second round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is now looking to earn a spot in Dallas after becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Hanas spent the 2024–25 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, where he tallied 9 goals and 8 assists over 58 games. While his production showed flashes of skill and playmaking ability, it wasn’t enough to secure a long-term commitment from Detroit. The Red Wings declined to extend him a qualifying offer as a pending restricted free agent, making him available to other teams.

Now in Dallas, Hanas is aiming to reignite his career in a new environment. The Stars, known for giving young players a shot, could offer the change of scenery he needs. Whether he earns a contract remains to be seen, but his presence in camp signals both a second chance for him and a low-risk look at untapped potential for Dallas.