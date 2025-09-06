Have Your Say: Do You Approve Of The New 84 Game Schedule?

According to multiple reports from various NHL Insiders, a new 84-game season will become the norm for the regular season beginning with the 2026-27 campaign.

It will mark the first time that NHL teams have played longer than the traditional 82-game season that went back into effect in the 1995-96 campaign.

This means that the season will now begin earlier than normal in September, while the pre-season schedule has been halved from eight games to four games.

While Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman expressed his approval for an 84-game season, the reaction from fans has been somewhat mixed.

Do you agree with the decision to extend the regular season to 84 games and begin in September rather than October?

