Have Your Say: Playoffs Or Bust For Red Wings?

Only one NHL team has a longer current postseason drought than the Detroit Red Wings, and it's the Buffalo Sabres, who last played beyond the 82nd game of the regular season in April 2011.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Red Wings have yet to host a playoff game at Little Caesars Arena, and haven't experienced postseason hockey since Dylan Larkin's rookie season of 2015-16.

Both Andrew Copp and Larkin himself have said in the days leading up to the new 2025-26 NHL season that the playoffs are the goal for the club.

Will Little Caesars Arena host its first Stanley Cup Playoff game in the spring?

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!