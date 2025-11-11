Have Your Say: Should Detroit Get A PWHL Team?

Big news for hockey fans in Detroit! In the spring of 2026, the Motor City will host two Professional Women’s Hockey League Takeover Tour games at Little Caesars Arena. On January 3, the debuting Vancouver Goldeneyes will face the Boston Fleet, and on March 28, the New York Sirens will take on Montréal Victoire.

Detroit To Host PWHL Takeover Tour Featuring Vancouver’s Debut

The PWHL Takeover Tour brings regular season games to cities beyond the league’s home markets, giving fans across North America the chance to see elite women’s hockey live. The 2025–26 tour will include 16 games in 11 cities, and Detroit’s involvement is being seen as both a celebration of the sport and a possible test for future expansion, with strong support from the Detroit Red Wings organization.

PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) on X

WE’RE GOING BACK ON TOUR 🗣️ With 16 stops across 11 cities, we’re running back PWHL Takeover Tour during the 2025-26 season. Where we will see you? Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/7odwh47OTY

The PWHL currently includes teams in Boston, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Toronto, Minnesota, Seattle, and the newly launched Vancouver franchise. Each team features top national team players and Olympians, making for some of the best women’s hockey anywhere.

With the Takeover Tour drawing record crowds last season, the league is seeing growing excitement in new cities. So here’s the big question for Detroit sports fans: after hosting two PWHL games this season, do you think the city should get its own women’s pro hockey team?