Have Your Say: Will Red Wings' Penalty Killing Improve in 2025-26?

One of the main factors behind the Detroit Red Wings missing the postseason in 2024-25 for the ninth consecutive season was their penalty killing.

At one point last season, their penalty killing was in serious danger of being ranked the worst in NHL history. While they managed to avoid that infamous mark, Detroit's PK still finished last overall in the League.

The Red Wings signed former Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton during the offseason, who is known for his work on the penalty kill.

Along with the addition of goaltender John Gibson, can Appleton help the Red Wings' penalty killing improve to at least the middle of the pack in the NHL in 2025-26?

