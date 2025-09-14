Have Your Say: Will You Attend Training Camp In Traverse City?

We're almost halfway into September, which can only mean one thing for fans of the Detroit Red Wings - the upcoming season is right around the corner.

As they've traditionally done now for over a quarter century, the Red Wings will gather in picturesque Traverse City, Mich. for Training Camp beginning on Sept. 18 at Center I.C.E. Arena.

The idea for moving the annual Camp to northern Michigan is credited to former Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman, who began the practice in 1997.

Will you be attending this season's Training Camp, and will it be your first time?

