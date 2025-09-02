Poll: Could Carter Bear Make Jump to Pro Hockey?

    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sep 2, 2025
    Red Wings newest first round pick Carter Bear could get extended look at making the jump to pro hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins.  

    Carter Bear, the Red Wings' newest first-round pick, is already considered their second-best prospect and could be closer to pro hockey than expected. After a dominant 82-point WHL season, he may return to the Everett Silvertips to add strength, but if he impresses at training camp, a jump to the AHL isn’t out of the question. With weaker WHL competition and his rapid development, a split season starting in juniors and ending with the Grand Rapids Griffins could be ideal. Either way, Bear’s path will be closely watched as he pushes for a quicker NHL debut.

