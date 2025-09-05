Poll: Could Red Wings Sign Oilers' Connor McDavid?

Red Wings could present solid case if Oilers’ Connor McDavid opts for free agency in 2026.

As Connor McDavid’s potential 2026 free agency looms, the Detroit Red Wings could emerge as a compelling destination if he opts to leave Edmonton. Amid growing doubts about the Oilers' long-term competitiveness, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted that McDavid may seek a team with better "staying power." Detroit, with its strong young core, top-tier prospects, and significant cap space at potentially over $24 million next July, they could offer McDavid a better path to contention.

The Red Wings’ mix of current talent like Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider, plus future stars such as Nate Danielson and Axel Sandin Pellikka, positions them as a team on the rise. Additionally, Detroit’s proximity to McDavid’s hometown of Richmond Hill make it an attractive option should he choose to test free agency.

