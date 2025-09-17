Red Wings Injury Update: Simon Edvinsson Out With Lower Body Injury, Carter Bear Fully Cleared

At a press conference on Tuesday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman shared an injury update on the team, beginning with 2025 first-round pick Carter Bear.

The 18-year-old forward out of Winnipeg was held out of the lineup for the Red Wings prospect showcase with the Dallas Stars this past weekend by the performance staff. Yzerman noted that Bear is fully cleared and will likely work into the Red and White game in Grand Rapids on Sunday and will also see time in a pre-season game next week.

Bear dominated the WHL last season as part of the Everett Silvertips with 40 goals and 42 assists for 82 points through 56 games.

Breakout defenseman Simon Edvinsson is being listed week-to-week according to Yzerman as the team will be expecting him to be back for "sometime around the start of the regular season."

Edvinsson was a standout on the Red Wings last season with seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points through 78 games. He finished second on the team for points by a defenseman and ranked top 55 in the NHL, tying in points with names like Rasmus Andersson, Gustav Forsling, Mike Matheson and Ryan McDonagh.