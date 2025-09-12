What Will the Red Wings Social Media Scavenger Hunt Reveal?

The Detroit Red Wings schedule release video from July wasn’t just a creative teaser. It quietly kicked off a full social media scavenger hunt filled with hidden clues about the upcoming centennial season.

One major reveal already uncovered is the hint at Sergei Fedorov’s jersey retirement. But fans are still buzzing about the mysterious ending of the video, with theories ranging from a commemorative third jersey to other big centennial announcements. Other Original Six teams like the Bruins and Blackhawks have marked their 100th seasons with special jerseys, so all eyes are on Detroit to see what comes next. With more clues dropping this Saturday and Monday, the excitement continues to grow.

If you’ve been following the clues or have your own theory, share it in the comments what you believe it leads to!

Red Wings Going Viral Over Social Media Scavenger Hunt Hinting at Potential Centennial Jersey

Red Wings social media scavenger hunt could lead to mystery news on the team's centennial celebration this upcoming season.