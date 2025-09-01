Have Your Say: Did You Ever Believe Pavel Datsyuk Would Be A Hall Of Famer?

The legendary 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings team that eventually won the franchise's 10th Stanley Cup was nothing short of a who's-who of Hall of Fame players on the ice, led by Scotty Bowman, arguably the greatest coach in professional sports history.

Last year, Pavel Datsyuk became the 10th player from that team to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining names like Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Sergei Fedorov, Brendan Shanahan, Brett Hull, Dominik Hasek, and multiple others.

Datsyuk was a fresh-faced rookie on that team. When he arrived in North America, he couldn't yet speak English.

And yet, his dazzling play on the ice led Hull to call him "the sickest player I've ever seen".

Watching that Red Wings team during that unforgettable season, did you ever believe that Datsyuk would one day find himself in the Hockey Hall of Fame?

