Have Your Say: Is Andrew Copp Vital To Detroit Breaking Their Playoff Drought?

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of the longest postseason drought in franchise history.

To break that streak in what will be their 100th NHL season, they’ll need to avoid the sluggish start that plagued them last year before the coaching change, as well as the late-season slump in March that has derailed them in each of the past three campaigns.

Staying healthy will also be critical. Last season, Andrew Copp suffered a season-ending pectoral injury just before Detroit’s March downturn—a stretch that ultimately cost them a playoff spot.

Is a healthy Andrew Copp essential to the Red Wings’ postseason hopes this year?

