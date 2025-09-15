Have Your Say: Should Red Wings Target Quinn Hughes Next Offseason?

The 2026 offseason could be a pivotal one for the Detroit Red Wings, who were expected to make a major acquisition this summer following the trade of Vladimir Tarasenko and his $4.75 million cap hit to the Minnesota Wild.

No such splash occurred, and aside from GM Steve Yzerman acquiring goaltender John Gibson in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, the team largely played it safe with several mid-level signings.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Looking ahead, next offseason could present bigger opportunities. Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is set to become a free agent, and the Red Wings may also have the chance to pursue another former Michigan Wolverine in Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

If that opportunity arises, should the Red Wings make a push to acquire Hughes, who still has two seasons remaining on his current contract?

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!