Have Your Say: Which Red Wings Prospect Will Play Opening Night?

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has assigned several of the club's prospects to the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins in recent days, including Carter Mazur, Sebastian Cossa, and William Wallinder.

Meanwhile, both Nate Danielson and Shai Buium have been designated as injured non-roster.

This means that young players like Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are still with the pre-season roster for the Red Wings, and have a legitimate chance of landing a roster spot with the club by the time they open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Which of these young players has the best chance of earning a roster spot with the Red Wings for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign?

