Have Your Say: Will Patrick Kane Reach 60 Points In 2025-26?

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane expressed mutual interest in a contract extension at the end of last season, and it came to fruition with a one-year, $3 million deal that was finalized on June 30.

The deal, which was completed the day before free agency opened, also includes multiple incentives.

Despite a slower start to the season in 2024-25, Kane rebounded back into form and ultimately tallied 21 goals with 38 assists. His production especially improved following the change in coaching from Derek Lalonde to Todd McLellan in late December.

Now that McLellan will begin his first full season behind Detroit's bench, can Kane reasonably reach at least 60 points?

