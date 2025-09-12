When Will Sebastian Cossa Join the Red Wings?

Sebastian Cossa made NHL history in his debut by becoming the first goalie to win in a shootout after entering in relief, stopping 12 of 14 shots as the Red Wings rallied to beat Buffalo 6-5 last December. The 6-foot-6 netminder has shown steady development, anchoring Grand Rapids in the AHL over the past two seasons and playing a key role in a franchise-record 19-game point streak.

Looking Back at Sebastian Cossa's Shootout Win in His Historic NHL Debut

A first-round pick in 2021, Cossa’s junior and early pro career have been marked by success, and he’s widely seen as Detroit’s future in goal. With his continued growth and confidence, the question is no longer if but when he’ll become a full-time NHL presence.

