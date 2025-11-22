Comeback Complete: Red Wings Beat Blue Jackets 4-3 In OT After Trailing 3-1

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Just when it seemed the Detroit Red Wings were on their way to a second consecutive defeat on home ice, they got some key secondary scoring from the blue line and had their comeback secured by a player you normally expect to find on the scoresheet.

Alex DeBrincat scored his seventh goal of the campaign at 1:50 of overtime, capping a three-goal comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit trailed 3-1 midway through the final frame after former Michigan Wolverines defenseman Zach Werenski scored to give Columbus a two-goal bulge. However, Detroit gained life when Ben Chiarot's screened shot found its way past goaltender Jet Greaves, cutting the deficit to one.

Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot stood tall on a shorthanded breakaway attempt minutes later, keeping Detroit's hopes alive. Defenseman Moritz Seider then found the back of the net mere seconds after Talbot's huge stop, knotting the score at 3-3.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Columbus had taken a 1-0 lead in the first period thank to a 5-on-3 power-play goal from another former Michigan Wolverine in Adam Fantilli.\

Lucas Raymond responded in the opening seconds of the third period with a backhand shot past Greaves for his seventh, only to have Columbus respond mere seconds later thanks to a deflection from Miles Wood. His goal withstood a coach's challenge by the Red Wings for goaltender interference.

Both goaltenders were solid in goal for their respective teams. Greaves made several top-notch stops in the first period alone, two of them on Red Wings rookie Emmitt Finnie right in front of the net. Greaves finished with 29 saves, while Talbot countered with 31 saves.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum