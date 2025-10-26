Comeback Complete: Red Wings Stun Blues, Win 6-4 After Trailing 4-0

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Nothing was going right for the Detroit Red Wings in the first half of Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena.

The visiting Blues built a comfortable 4-0 lead, prompting scattered boos from the sellout crowd. Detroit’s passes weren't sharp, they generated few scoring chances, and it appeared they were headed for another lopsided loss similar to Thursday’s 7-2 defeat against the New York Islanders.

Following the fourth goal by St. Louis, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan utilized his 30-second timeout.

Suddenly, things began to change, and culminated in what will go down as one of the most thrilling comeback wins by the Red Wings - literally.

For just the fifth time in their history, which is now officially a century, the Red Wings picked up a victory after having initially trailed by four goals.

In incredible comeback fashion, Detroit fought their way back into the contest thanks to three goals late in the second period, followed by another three in the final frame, winning by a 6-4 final score.

Jonatan Berggren got the comeback started by one-timing a pass from Andrew Copp past goaltender Jordan Binnington on the power-play. Detroit then got more fuel thanks to the fourth goal of the season from rookie forward Emmitt Finnie, which was then followed by a deflection goal from J.T. Compher not even 30 seconds later.

The venue was alive again as the excited fans chanted, "Let's Go Red Wings!" in unision.

Alex DeBrincat, who had truly been snakebitten with no goals despite countless prime scoring opportunities in his opening eight games, knotted the score by firing a wicked wrist shot past Binnington from the top of the slot.

In another quick strike, the Red Wings grabbed the lead for good after Simon Edvinsson, who was benched by Todd McLellan in part of Thursday's loss, floated a shot from the point past a screened and bewildered Binnington.

With Binnington on the bench as time ticked away in the game, Edvinsson secured the victory by hitting the open net from 195 feet away.

Goaltender John Gibson finished the night with 25 saves, rebounding from what was a tough first half in which he received little help from his teammates.

With the victory, the Red Wings put a halt to their two-game winless skid and improved to 6-3 through the first nine games of the campaign.

