Detroit's AHL Griffins Make League History With Record-Breaking 20-Game Start

The Grand Rapids Griffins continue to rewrite the American Hockey League record book.

With a 3–2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL affiliate secured the third-best 20-game start in the league’s 90-year history, finishing the stretch with a franchise-record 37 points and an 18-1-0-1 record.

Saturday’s victory placed the Griffins among the best starters in AHL history, surpassed only by the 2004–05 Manchester Monarchs and the 2005–06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Their 18 wins tie for the second-most ever through 20 games, and their 37 points rank third all time.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa continues to be the driving force behind the Griffins’ surge. He earned his fifth straight win on Saturday with a 23-save performance and has now compiled a 10-1-0 record with a 1.56 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage through 11 appearances.

Former 60-point Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson delivered a standout performance with three assists, tying his career high. Red Wings top prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored the game-winner, extending his ten-game hot streak in which he has recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points.

Grand Rapids has been dominant at both ends of the ice. The Griffins have outscored opponents 80–37 overall and 42–21 on the road. Their 18-1-0-1 record is the best start in franchise history, and their 8-0-0-1 start away from home also set a new team record. Their .925 points percentage leads the AHL.

Veteran forward John Leonard has been the offensive catalyst, averaging a goal per game with 17 in 17 outings. With nine assists added, his 26 points place him just two behind the league leader, who has played six more games. Captain Dominik Shine ranks second on the team with 18 points in 16 games, and six Griffins skaters are producing at or near a point-per-game rate.

With historic pace, balanced scoring, and elite goaltending, the Griffins have positioned themselves as the AHL’s early-season powerhouse. Their record-setting start has them firmly in the league spotlight as they look to build on one of the strongest openings in AHL history.

