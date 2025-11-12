Detroit’s AHL Griffins Stay Hot, Edge Joseph Woll And Marlies 3–2 in Overtime Win

The Grand Rapids Griffins continued their early-season surge on Wednesday afternoon with a thrilling 3–2 overtime victory against the Toronto Marlies and returning Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll.

Grand Rapids came out strong and struck first thanks to the red-hot Sheldon Dries. The veteran forward capitalized on a breakout pass from Austin Watson, breaking free through the neutral zone before cutting across the crease and lifting a backhand shot over Woll’s glove for a 1–0 lead.

Toronto nearly tied the game early in the second period on a power play. A mishandled shot from the slot deflected toward the Griffins’ net, but defenseman Justin Holl alertly swept the loose puck off the goal line before William Wallinder cleared it safely out of the zone.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

HOLY SAVE 🫣

Moments later, the Marlies found a fortunate bounce when Ryan Tverberg’s low shot deflected off Holl’s skate and slipped past goaltender Carter Gylander to even the score. Toronto then grabbed the lead shorthanded as Jacob Quillan broke behind the defense and faked a move across the crease before tucking the puck past a sprawling Gylander for a 2–1 advantage.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Grand Rapids responded later in the period. Amadeus Lombardi, still searching for his first goal of the season but producing more than an assist per game, carried the puck into the slot and fired a shot that Woll stopped. The rebound popped out to Austin Watson, who buried it to tie the game at 2–2.

Neither team could find the go-ahead goal in the third period, sending the contest to overtime. In the extra frame, Lombardi made the most of his next opportunity. After a Marlies turnover left him alone on a breakaway, the 22-year-old forward skated in and slipped a low shot through Woll’s pads for the game-winner and his first goal of the season.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

ALEXA PLAY ROCK ME AMADEUS ‼️🚨

The victory extended the Griffins’ season-opening point streak to ten games, improving to 9-0-0-1 on the campaign. Grand Rapids will look to complete the sweep when they host Toronto again on Friday. The Marlies are expected to start a different goaltender, which could provide another favorable matchup for the red-hot Griffins. Fans can listen live on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM or stream the game on AHLTV through FloHockey.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.